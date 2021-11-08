Win-Win: Up to $600 in charitable donations can be deducted from your taxable income, even if don't itemize

This year, married couples filing jointly can each write off $300 in charitable donations, that's $600 total, no itemizing required.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know the drill:

17 days until Thanksgiving

20 days until Hanukkah

47 days until Christmas

53 days until New Year’s Eve

158 days until Tax Day

What? I know that's forever from now, but what you do before the end of the year will affect your Tax Day in 2022.



This year, married folks can each give $300 a piece to charity, so that's $600 total. Because it is charitable giving, they can deduct that $600 from their taxable income.

“They can reduce their income by $600, much like when they make an IRA contribution, they bring their income down $600. If you don't have enough to itemize but you're married filing jointly you can deduct up to $600 in charitable contributions and still get the standard deduction,” said Kevin Robinson of Robinson Tax & Accounting Services.

This $600 is a change from the last tax season. In 2020, the total amount to give to charity above the standard contribution was $300, whether single or married.