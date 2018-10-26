There's few things worse than a bad mattress.

So Consumer Reports made it easy for you to find your next mattress.

They put different mattress through durability tests which simulate 8 years of use.

They also compile every mattress they test onto a firmness scale from 1 being the softest, to 10 being the most firm.

The testers also see how well a mattress will support big, tall, and even small people.

Remember to always try out the mattress before you buy, even if your shopping online.

If you're not able to test it beforehand, make sure the store has a good return policy.

© 2018 WFMY