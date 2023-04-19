Facebook is paying users! Here's the claim form and the ways to get paid

The money comes from a $725 million settlement. You're eligible if you had a Facebook account anytime between May 2007 and December 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You could get money from Facebook. It sounds like one of those posts on Facebook that are shared but aren't really true. Except that it is true.

This money is from a lawsuit settlement out of California. The class action lawsuit claimed Facebook allowed Cambridge Analytica and other third parties to access private user information and mislead users about privacy practices.

You're eligible for a cash payment if you were a Facebook user anytime between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022. You don't have to have an active Facebook account to make a claim. The only way to get a cash settlement though is to make a claim through this process.

YOU HAVE UNTIL AUGUST 25, 2023 TO MAKE A CLAIM!

The claim form is pretty straightforward. It asks for your name, address, and current email address, these are all required.

You'll also be asked for the email address associated with your Facebook account, the phone number, and the username.

You can get your payment by prepaid Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, direct deposit into your bank account, or Zelle.

How much will you get? It depends.

The settlement is for $ 725 million dollars. It will be split by the number of people who make a claim. The next court date is in September. If there are no appeals, the payments will go out soon after.

According to the information on the Facebook settlement page:

You can choose to opt-out of the Settlement and receive no payment. This option allows you to sue, continue to sue, or be part of another lawsuit against the Defendant related to the legal claims and factual allegations resolved by this Settlement. You can choose to hire your own legal counsel at your own expense.

For more information see FAQ 16.