GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back in 2016, some people and groups were spreading misinformation and fake news ahead of the election. Now some are doing the same thing ahead of the 20-20 census. And Facebook says it's cracking down now.

Company reps say they're already banning posts and accounts. They're focused on the 2020 census, calling it the Census Interference Policy.

They're also banning disinformation about the 2020 elections and several other topics.

We'll all get an invitation to participate in the Census by next April, either by mail phone or someone knocking on your door. Expect scammers to take advantage of these ways.

Any letter you get should have the U.S department of commerce and the National Processing Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana as the return address.

A reminder letter might come from regional offices or their headquarters in D.C. See a list of regional offices here.

A field rep will have an ID badge with their name, picture, Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date.

They'll also have an official bag, a letter from the bureau and their supervisor's contact information if you want to confirm. And if you want to independently confirm, the bureau has a search tool where you can look up staff members. Click here to use it.

The Census Bureau usually calls from two different centers. Here are their numbers and locations:

(812) 218-3144, Jeffersonville Contact Center

(520) 798-4152, Tucson Contact Center

And if you're not sure that the number is from the bureau call one of these numbers:

1-800-523-3205 Jeffersonville, IN

1-800-642-0469 Tucson, AZ

1-800-923-8282 Customer Service Center

Here's the biggest red flag. The census is free, so avoid anyone asking for your financial information or gift cards. It's likely a scam. The Census has a web page with additional frequently asked questions. Check it out here.



Finally, you may also get something from something called the American Community Survey. Read more about it at the link below.

