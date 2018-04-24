Are you ready to shred? Shredding documents with personal info on them is one of the easiest ways to protect your identity. WFMY News 2, Pro-Shred, The City of Winston-Salem and The Greensboro Coliseum are teaming up to help you shred those documents for FREE!

The next Shred-A-Thon takes place on Wednesday, May 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum. It runs from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. There is a THREE box limit.

On Tuesday, hundreds lined the Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem for the free Shred-A-Thon. It was a fun way to get out and drive on the race track! It's a safe way to easily dispose of your sensitive documents with personal information.

PHOTOS | 2WTK Shred-a-Thon at Bowman Gray Stadium

Thanks to our many volunteers for helping with the event.

2WTK reveals what you should and shouldn't keep:

ALWAYS KEEP: Birth Certificates, Marriage or Divorce papers, Social Security cards, your Tax Returns.

Shred after 7 years: All tax-related receipts, checks and w2's.

Shred after 1 year: Pay stubs, bank statements and undisputed medical bills

SHRED RIGHT NOW: Utility bills, credit card offers, past credit card statements, ATM receipts, old checks.

