How to get mental health treatment from home

The pandemic has pushed us out of most public places. But you can still get mental health help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With so many people sick from COVID-19, you may not have as much time to focus on the toll the pandemic may be taking on your mental health. But many people are experiencing a range of stressful problems, including feelings of isolation, concerns about personal finances and politics, and worry about their kids and their future. In fact, a recent Consumer Reports survey found that 38 percent of adults have experienced depression or anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. As Consumer Reports explains, there are ways to get affordable mental healthcare even if you’re staying home.

Numerous studies have shown that teletherapy can be as effective as in-person care. And it can offer you more scheduling flexibility, convenience, and privacy, and a bigger pool of potential therapists.

If you’re interested in finding a therapist who will see you virtually, a good place to begin is by asking for a referral from your primary care provider, family, or friends.

A number of websites are a good resource as well, like the American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association.

If you have health insurance, you can also look on your insurer’s website for a list of therapists covered under your plan.

There are also free options out there. You can call 211 or go to 211.org for a referral to a provider who offers support at no cost or on a sliding scale based on your income. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and talk anonymously to a trained mental health professional free of charge.

To get the most out of a virtual session, it’s important that you feel comfortable with the therapist. When talking to a prospective therapist, ask about his or her years in practice, specialties, therapy techniques, and fee.