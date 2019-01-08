GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some areas of Greensboro got a lot of rain yesterday. It was nearly 7 inches in some areas. It won't be the last time we get a lot of rain. So you need to be thinking now about protecting your home in a disaster.

You can start by filling the gaps in your insurance. If you have homeowners, you might only insure 80% of your home's replacement value. But Consumer Reports says paying to cover that final 20% is worth the cost.

Consider boosting your liability insurance if you own more than 100-thousand dollars worth of stuff.

Also, look at Umbrella or Excess Liability coverage. It protects you in case you're ever sued for accidental injury or property damage.

