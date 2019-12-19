GREENSBORO, N.C. — What a year it was. As we say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020, we want to look back at the amazing work our Call for Action volunteers did. We helped hundreds of people with problems big and small.

Our team worked with viewers who had issues with landlords, car dealerships, insurance companies, appliance stores, banks, medical offices and dozens more.

A few of our biggest “wins” including a payout of more than $20,000 to owners involved in a car crash, a $4,000 payout to a woman who was wrongfully charged by a gym after canceling, and another $4,000 payout to a lady whose car was damaged when a pole fell on it.

Our team of volunteers dedicate their time every week to help people in our community who feel they’ve been misled, wronged or taken advantage of in a number of different ways.

We at WFMY News 2 would like to thank our amazing volunteers and remind anyone who needs help with a problem or an issue to reach out to us.

You can simply go to our website and look for the 2 Wants to Know section and then scroll down till you see our Call for Action form.

You can also call our 2 Wants to Know Tip Line at: 336-379-5605.

OTHER 2 WANTS TO KNOW STORIES

RELATED: Funeral home confusion ends with $2,300 check

RELATED: ‘My parking lot looked like a demolition derby,’ gunfight ends with six cars damaged at mechanic shop

RELATED: News 2 helps get car warranty company to pay for repairs

RELATED: ‘He spent 40 hours on the phone,’ couple says they got the runaround before getting a $1,000 refund from AT&T

RELATED: 'I miss her everyday': Husband gets needed repairs to mausoleum where wife is buried after calling 2 Wants To Know

RELATED: Call 4 Action Team Unplugs Problems With Appliance Store, Gets Refunds For Customers

RELATED: His Bank Card Disappeared and He Canceled It. Someone Still Charged $900 On His 'Canceled' Card!

RELATED: Identity Theft: Stolen Driver's License Becomes a Nightmare For Triad Woman

RELATED: Investigation: Rental Home Scam Unlocks Problem With System

RELATED: 'He was Not Returning My Calls, Texts or Anything.' After Contractor Flakes WFMY News 2 Helps Homeowner Get Money

RELATED: Triad Woman Gets Replacement Car After 5 Months of Calls and Emails

RELATED: 2 Wants To Know: Owner's Stolen Car Towing and Storage Fees Reach Thousands, Greensboro Tow Company Files to Sell It

RELATED: Car Wash Causes More Than $2,000 In Damage, Call For Action Team Helps Family Get Full Refund

RELATED: Still No Pool, But Veteran Gets $1,200 Refund Thanks to Call For Action

RELATED: Call For Action Team Gets Triad Couple $1,800 Apartment Refund Check

RELATED: Call For Action Team Saves Triad Couple $1,300 After Wireless Promotion Problem

RELATED: Homeowner Charged $500 For Plywood Crawl Space Door Doesn’t Pay A Penny After A 2 Wants To Know Investigation

RELATED: Technician Crashes Jeep During Oil Change, After Lowball Offer 2 Wants To Know Helps Owner Collect What's Owed!

RELATED: Power Pole Falls on Triad Woman's Car, Duke Energy Refused to Pay--Until WFMY News 2 Got Involved

RELATED: She was told to deposit $2,850 in her account, and buy five $500 Best Buy gift cards. Then she saw a red flag

RELATED: Her Bank Account Was Drained of $2,000 in 30 Minutes, BB&T Warns About Bank Scam Text

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE