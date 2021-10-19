Where to find the best deals on your holiday shopping | Dig In 2 It

Find out how to get the best deals and save more money when it comes to holiday shopping.

Holidays shopping is exciting. It's a sign of upcoming celebrations, and you can usually get great stuff for a bargain.

It's great when you can find stuff for a discount. But many people don't know they can get even more money off if they look in the right places. Here's some of our top tips to help you save more this holiday season.

Honey chrome extension

You can download the Honey chrome extension to your browser to find good deals.

You just download it to your chrome web browser and anytime your shopping online it pops up with a price history chart. Honey will show you the cheapest selling price in the past 120 days. That way you can see if you're actually getting a deal, or if there might be a better one out there.

Rakuten

Rakuten gives you cash back for shopping online. It's another chrome web browser extension.

Rakuten offers you another 2% cash back. It could take a couple of months to get your money through a Paypal account or a check in the mail.

It's a free service that can get you hundreds of dollars just for doing your holiday shopping.

If you're worried about extension crowding your browser, dedicate one browser to online shopping and another to your web surfing.

Best cards for cash back

NerdWallet just released its top 13 credit cards for getting cash back. Here's their list:

Wells Fargo Active Cash card

Citi Custom Cash card

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Blue Cash Preferred card from American Express

Citi Double Cash card

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card

Discover It Cash Back

Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card

Chase Freedom Flex

Capital One Quick Silver Cash Rewards credit card

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card