Where to find the best deals on your holiday shopping | Dig In 2 It

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video is from November 2020
Holidays shopping is exciting. It's a sign of upcoming celebrations, and you can usually get great stuff for a bargain.
It's great when you can find stuff for a discount. But many people don't know they can get even more money off if they look in the right places. Here's some of our top tips to help you save more this holiday season.
Honey chrome extension
You can download the Honey chrome extension to your browser to find good deals.
You just download it to your chrome web browser and anytime your shopping online it pops up with a price history chart. Honey will show you the cheapest selling price in the past 120 days. That way you can see if you're actually getting a deal, or if there might be a better one out there.
Rakuten
Rakuten gives you cash back for shopping online. It's another chrome web browser extension.
Rakuten offers you another 2% cash back. It could take a couple of months to get your money through a Paypal account or a check in the mail.
It's a free service that can get you hundreds of dollars just for doing your holiday shopping.
If you're worried about extension crowding your browser, dedicate one browser to online shopping and another to your web surfing.
Best cards for cash back
NerdWallet just released its top 13 credit cards for getting cash back. Here's their list:
- Wells Fargo Active Cash card
- Citi Custom Cash card
- Chase Freedom Unlimited
- Blue Cash Preferred card from American Express
- Citi Double Cash card
- Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards credit card
- Discover It Cash Back
- Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card
- Chase Freedom Flex
- Capital One Quick Silver Cash Rewards credit card
- Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card
- Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express
- Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card