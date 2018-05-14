Untraceable guns advertised all over the internet as unregistered and unserialized allow buyers to bypass background checks and order anything from GLOCKs to AK-47s and AR-15s.

Under current federal law, the practice is perfectly legal.

“People that could not pass a background check are purchasing these unfinished receiver kits and making firearms, because they know that if they went to a gun store, they wouldn't be able to pass a background check,” Graham Barlowe with ATF Sacremento said.

Kit is the key word. Local ATF agents said the online sale of "ghost guns" isn’t regulated because technically buyers are not receiving a firearm, just all the pieces to build one.

Ghost gun websites will send buyers an 80% completed weapon with instructions on how to finish the job. According to the ATF, an individual doesn’t need a license to make a firearm, only to sell or distribute.

Police said criminals are catching on, and the purchase of ghost guns are to blame for shootings in California and Maryland.

“Well, we are going to try to pass legislation, the trouble is the NRA is so unreasonable and has such power in the Congress, you'd think this should pass like that, but it is going to be a long hard road,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

But according to one ghost gun dealer, “Building your own AR-15 rifle from an 80 percent lower receiver is a practice that stems from the 2nd Amendment of our Constitution."

