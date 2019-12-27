GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's happened to all of us: you get a gift card to a place that you either never go to or can't go to.

Now, Sheetz is offering a possible solution.

According to a press release, the gas station/store is offering to exchange unwanted Christmas gift cards for one of their gift cards.

The cards can be used for gas, food, drinks, and more. You can see if your gift card is eligible by clicking here.

