Girl Scout cookies delivered by drone! Is it coming to a neighborhood near you?

It's happening in Virginia thanks to a Google-affiliated company.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Check it out, it's a drone that delivers Girl Scout Cookies. Yes, you can get your Thin Mints brought to you by air.

A Google affiliate is using the drone to bring the cookies to your door. Well, really, to the doors of the folks who live in Christiansburg, VA. According to the Associated Press, the company has been delivering all sorts of goods by drone since 2019. Everything from coffee to prescription meds from the neighborhood drugstore.

But this year, the company heard from Girl Scout troops in the area who were having trouble selling cookies during the pandemic and decided to help out. Will we be getting this in our neighborhoods? Not any time soon on a large-scale basis, but this year, Girl Scouts found many ways to deliver the goods, including Grub Hub.

The delivery took place through mid-February nationwide. Delivery was free, the cookie boxes were $5 apiece. The cookie selection was on the app and the website so you can see them and read the description. You can pre-order for the next day or days in advance. The delivery times vary from day to day depending on your delivery area.

What was really cool, the cookies came in a brown bag decorated by my local troop.

Also, a Gibsonville Girl Scout came up with a solution, so you never have to wait for cookies again.

Ava Jo Lowe's Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru is open for business. With traditional door sales nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 9-year-old turned her mom's storefront into a drive-thru cookie sales center.

She explained how it works.

"You drive up and you call the number that's on the board and you say what you like and I'll bring it out. You need exact change or Venmo," she said.