Need Girl Scout Cookies? How to find them

A quick online search will give you the nearest cookie booth, shipping options, or home delivery.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Girl Scout Cookie season is winding down. Are you in need of a box, or six? The easiest way to find cookies when you need them is to go online.

“We sold 126,000 packages last year online and that accounted for about 8% of the total sales. I think online selling is great for these girls to learn about, e-commerce, in general, is growing so as these girls become entrepreneurs, and later in life, it's only going to be another skill they can add to their tool kit,” said Jacklyn Johnson, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peak to Piedmont.

Is the top-selling cookie online different than the top-selling cookie in person? Nope. It’s always Thin Mints.

Find a Cookie Stand

You can find cookie stand by simply plugging in your zip code. When you do that, you get a list of dates and locations of booths in your area.

ORDERING COOKIES ONLINE WITH DIRECT DELIVERY

“Maybe your aunt or grandma who wants to support girl scouts but isn't with you during the cookie season, can click on your girl's link, they can purchase the cookies and they get shipped directly to the house and the troop gets credit,” said Johnson.

Be aware, it's $14.99 in shipping, whether you order one box or 8.

ORDER COOKIES ONLINE THROUGH A LOCAL TROOP