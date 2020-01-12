Give to charity & write it off! CARES Act allows up to $300 in giving to be deducted even if you don't itemize.

The increase in these deductions meant a lot of people who itemized in the past couldn't anymore. This meant you couldn’t write off or get credit for church giving, sponsoring a loved one doing a fundraising walk, or giving to a charity like Goodwill.

“The CARES Act allows you and me if we don't have enough on our itemized deductions to write off up to $300 in contributions to qualified charitable contributions. It's a bonus for the non-itemizers which is a growing army so to speak, there are so many people not able to itemize anymore,” said Kevin Robinson, Robinson Tax & Accounting Services.



Whatever you give before the end of 2020, you can write-off up to $300 on your 2020 taxes, even if you don't itemize. Now, how can you make sure you're giving to a charity that is using your money wisely? 2WTK has resources below!