Giving season gives people a chance to help others | Dig In 2 It

People all across the Triad are stepping up to help their neighbors who need help this holiday season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Giving seasons can mean a lot of different things. One remains the same. It's about helping others.

People across the Triad have used this time of year to donate time, money, energy and even blood to those in need.

Greensboro's Sunset Hills Neighborhood is known for its unique holiday decorations. Cooper Dunning, an 8th grader, helps keep that tradition alive.

He created his own holiday business to start building his college fund, but around this time every year, he picks a local charity to donate to, too.

Dunning has made Christmas balls for the past three years and sells them. The money goes to benefit the green for greens fund. It helps double SNAP and EBT money at a local farmer's market.

It directly impacts my community, which has given me so much and always supported me, so I have to give it back to them," Dunning said.

The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem continues to make sure kids have a present under the tree and can feel special around the holidays. It hands out toys to about 2,500 kids. Each gift goes to an angel tree recipient.

Greensboro's Ward Black Law uses giving season to help the community and support our troops. It has held a toy drive for more than a decade. Ward Black Law teamed up with U.S. Marines again this year to collect toys for children in need throughout the Triad.

"We're extraordinarily grateful for our men and women in service, so this is an opportunity to support the marine corps and what they're doing," Janet Ward of Ward Black Law said. "There's so many children in poverty here in the Triad. It gives people the opportunity to do something wonderful."