Nearly 2 out of 3 college grads have student loans to pay off. Whether you've been paying for a while, or you're new to it - here are a few things to think about.

It's tempting to choose or stay with the plan that offers the lowest monthly payment. But you'll end up paying more because of interest.

Instead, experts suggest looking for the plan that allows you to pay the lowest amount, based on what you can afford.

If you're able to pay a little more than the minimum here and there - make sure you request the loan provider to use it toward the principal on your highest-rated loan - not just the interest or across all the loans you have Consumer Reports has a sample letter you can attach with your over payment.