What fireworks are legal and illegal in NC?

You can be charged for having illegal fireworks, but local officials are worried more about the physical harm that could come with those illegal fireworks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When there is a full weekend ahead of the July 4th holiday, it means there's time for a road trip across the border to buy "the good" fireworks, right?

Here's a quick word of warning.

"Stick with the stuff you can buy in North Carolina. Don't chance it. Don't chance getting charged with a misdemeanor or getting hurt," said Lt. Davenport of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Yes, .you can be charged with a crime for having illegal fireworks. It's a second-degree misdemeanor. Police won't be out there looking for people to charge, but every year, neighbors call and complain and every year, something happens and someone gets hurt or property is damaged and charges follow.

WHAT'S LEGAL IN NORTH CAROLINA

Sparklers, glow worms or snakes, smoke bombs, and trick noisemakers are all legal.

Now, we all grew up holding sparklers, but keep this in mind, sparklers burn at a sustained temp of 2,000+ degrees. For context, aluminum siding melts at 1,220 degrees. Sparklers are legal, but they're still dangerous.

WHAT'S ILLEGAL IN NORTH CAROLINA

It's illegal if it flies up in the air or explodes.

For example, that includes Roman candles, bottle rockets, and firecrackers.

There are those of you out there who have neighborhood fireworks displays every year. So, a while back I asked fire officials what's the best advice you can give those folks.

Here it is.