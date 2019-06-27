About forty kids get hurt or die every day because their dresser, a bookshelf or a TV fell over on them. Today, parents and consumer advocates got together in New York to call for one particular company to do more-- Ikea.

Here's why: Ikea recalled nearly 30 million models of their Malm dresser model. Government officials showed how the dressers can easily fall. But month after month, you would hear about another child being hurt.

"They have a huge marketing and media powerhouse that they could be tapping to make sure they are reaching all of the consumers who have these recalled dressers in their homes," says Consumer Reports Meagan Bohne.

In a statement Ikea tells CBS News, "through digital media, national advertisements, videos, brochures, emails, co-worker training, and services, customers have been and continue to be made aware of the recall."

The company says it also provides anchors so furniture can be secured to a wall. Ikea dresser or whatever name, if you have furniture that is higher than 27 inches you need to anchor it to the wall. You can get furniture anchors at hardware stores, Walmart, Target.