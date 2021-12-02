Got Hamilton tickets? Don't post a picture of them!

Hamilton tickets or concert tickets for anything can be duplicated if you show the barcode or QR code.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you score Hamilton tickets at the StevenTanger Center in Greensboro? Fantastic! Just whatever you do, don’t take a selfie or picture of your full ticket.

There is a warning about it on the Tanger Center website because on your paper or mobile ticket there is a one-of-a-kind barcode. If anyone gets the bar code, they can make duplicate tickets to use or sell. On the site, there’s a hashtag to help you remember, #CoverTheCode.



Ticketmaster, one of the official sellers of Hamilton tickets has do's and don'ts of sharing your ticket pictures online. When you take a picture of a paper ticket, make sure you cover the code and if your name, address, credit card, or transaction number is on there, cover it too.

The same goes for mobile tickets too, any unique bar code or QR code needs to be covered. The scammers have ways of lifting off the code-- don't make it easy for them.

Here's my next warning, don't Google Hamilton and Greensboro. About two thousand entries come up. The first looks legit, but it's a third-party website. For all you know, they could be selling tickets with duplicated bar codes or the tickets could be real, but you'll pay extra fees.



Always double-check the URL to make sure you're dealing with the official site for what you're looking for. Third-party sites are legal, but that doesn't mean it's safe to use them.