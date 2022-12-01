Does insurance cover your stuff in storage?

Your homeowner's policy covers up to 10% of your policy for items stored off-site. But if there's rodent damage involved...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Before your living room can look all merry and bright, it all starts with the boxes and bins. If it's in your garage or attic, at least it's close by.



For some folks, all the Christmas decorations are in a storage unit. There could be other stuff in there too. If something happens to the stuff in here, who is responsible?

“Most homeowners policies in our state cover personal property stored at another location at 10% of your limit. So, if you had $100,000 on your policy, then you would get $10,000 for your storage space items,” said Christopher Cook of Alliance Insurance Services.

Your homeowner's policy covers what's called “known perils”, things like fire, wind, hail, vandalism, and theft. These are the biggies of what's covered. What if your stuff in storage has rodent damage? Well, it's not named, but it could be covered.

“Rodent damage has never been named, so it was never excluded but it was never named in the policy. There's not always someone to blame. Stuff happens, and it's unfortunate but we can't run around looking for someone to blame all the time,” said Cook.

When it comes to renter's insurance, rodent damage isn't covered at all. There's no maybe about it. And most storage facilities that offer their own insurance also exclude rodent damage and they tell you that on the policy.