GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new app going around is becoming really popular. People are posting about Gradient on their Facebook feeds. It take your picture and matches you with what celeberity you look like.

But before you join the fad, 2 Wants To Know has a warning you need to hear. Just as soon as we started seeing people post the results of their famous look alike, we also started seeing folks post about surprise bills.

WFMY

Like Ty who was so upset, she included a few curse words we had to blur out. typing: "that gradient app charged me $20 and apple won't give me my money back."

Won't give money back because the bill's in the fine print you sign up for when you download the app. Saying you have three days to cancel the app before they charge you either the yearly fee or a monthly subscription.

To date, the tech blog Mashable says the app has made $1.1 million in app store sales. This is the same kinda business set up that we used to see with infomercials like CD warehouses, and magazine subscriptions where it starts cheap, but then the price goes up. Now it's gone to apps on your phone.

Let's be honest, most of us don't read all the fine print. So here's how you protect yourself instead.

In the Google Play Store:

Cancel a subscription

Uninstalling the app will not cancel your subscription.

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Play Store Google Play.

Check if you’re signed in to the correct Google Account.

Tap Menu Menuand then Subscriptions.

Select the subscription you want to cancel.

Tap Cancel subscription.

Follow the instructions.



If you have a subscription with an app and the app gets removed from Google Play, your future subscription will be canceled. Your past subscriptions will not be refunded.



In the App Store according to MacWorld:

"Open the App Store app.



Click on your profile icon in the upper right-hand corner.



Press Subscriptions.



You’ll see a list of all your active and expired subscriptions.



If you want to cancel one, press the desired active subscription and then press Cancel Subscription toward the bottom. You’ll then be done.



If you want to renew one, click the desired expired subscription. You’ll usually see a list of different plans. Press the one you want, and then iOS will prompt you to approve an Apple Pay payment."