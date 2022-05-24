Expert explains how to handle graduation gift giving | 2 Wants to Know

Sharon Schweitzer said gift giving should be centered on your relationship and your comfort level.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're right in the middle of graduation season. People will close the chapter on one part of their life and look ahead to the next.

If you don't know how to handle the gift-giving process or how to properly invite friends and family, things to get awkward. To make sure that doesn't happen to you, 2 Wants to Know spoke with culture and etiquette expert, Sharon Schweitzer.

If you're a graduate, you may remember your school limiting the amount of tickets you had for the actual ceremony. Schweitzer said it's polite to respond to any graduation ceremony invitations within 24 hours to make the graduate can adjust as needed.

When you're buying a gift for a graduate, Schweitzer encouraged you to consider your relationship with that person. If you feel like you have a genuine connection with that graduate, she said you should express that with your gift. If you aren't that close or are unsure where you stand, a thoughtful card gets the job done too.

Schweitzer said it's crucial for every to keep their budget and spending comfort level in mind. She said a normal range for gifts goes from $10-300.

Acquaintances and friends: $10-20

Children of family friends: $20-50

Relatives: $50-100

Children/grandchildren: $100-300