GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you get a bill in the mail, you look at how much you owe and you throw out whatever else is in there. But don't! Because you could literally be throwing cash away.

City of Greensboro residents are getting their water/sewer bills and inside the envelope is also a Greensboro newsletter. On the back of the newsletter is a coupon to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Greensboro Coliseum. The coupon allows you get to park at ANY coliseum event for FREE. That's right, free.



The coupon is good through the end of February as a one-time free parking experience.

But what happens if you don't get your water bill sent to you by mail?

Instead, you get your bill by email or you threw the newsletter away?

You have 2 options:

Go to the J Edward Kitchen operation center 2602 S. Elm Eugene Street and pick a coupon up at the front desk.

Use this link to download the coupon and print it out.

