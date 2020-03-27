Greensboro gets $7M more to help folks pay back rent and utilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides money to folks who suffered some kind of financial loss due to COVID to help pay their rent and utilities. It's all one pot of money, but in North Carolina, it's divided up between the HOPE Program and local programs.
When you look at the map, the counties in blue are serviced by the HOPE Program, which is run by the state. The counties in grey, including Guilford, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, Wake, Durham, etc, serviced by local programs through the cities and counties.
Taking a closer look at Greensboro’s program:
ERAP money has helped about 1, 082 households in the city limits. That totals to more than $4 million in unpaid rent and utilities. Another 4,926 households are waiting for their application and money to be processed.
While those folks are going through the process, the federal government has allotted an additional $7 million dollars to Greensboro. That is good news for folks who are back on their rent and for those landlords who are waiting to be paid.
No matter where you live, there's a program you can apply for to help to pay rent and utilities. All the payments go directly to the landlord or the utility company.
GREENSBORO
This program is for residents who live within the city limits.
City of Greensboro residents can learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVIDHousingAssistance. You can apply online at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-GREENSBORONC/Participant.
ERAP assistance can be provided three months at a time, up to 12 months. Applicants will be recertified on a 3-month basis. - The recertification process and requirements are still to be determined. - The household would need to prove that they still meet the income qualifications, are not receiving financial assistance from another program, and that are still experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
Income requirements: 80% area median income or less (example: $52,900 for a family of 4).
ERAP program covers rent, rental arrears, utilities, utility arrears.
- Utilities include separately stated electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, energy costs (e.g. fuel oil).
- Does not include telephone, cable, or internet. Does not include utilities covered by the landlord within the rent; these will be treated as rent.
- Utility-only or energy-only applications are eligible for rental households.
- Arrears back to March 27, 2020.
An “eligible household” is defined as:Residing in Greensboro city limits;
A renter household that has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI); and
At least one or more individuals living in the household experiences a financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19; and/or
Can demonstrate being at risk of homelessness or housing instability.
Prioritization:
Eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed due to COVID-19 for the 90 days prior to application for assistance
Households with income at or below 50% AMI (example: $33,050 for a family of 4)
Utility-only or energy-only applications are eligible.
The tenant or landlord can apply. Assistance goes directly to landlords and utility providers. US citizenship not required for the tenant if the landlord applies for ERAP assistance.
GUILFORD COUNTY
This program is only for residents living in Guilford County, if you live in the city limits of Greensboro, you must apply to Greensboro's program.
Guilford County has received 820 applications so far and spent $1,089,602.02 in assistance.
Call 336-641-3000 or apply online at https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program.
Under the County’s ERAP an “eligible household” is defined as a renter household that has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median and in which at least one or more individuals living in the household:
- Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income
- Incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19
- Can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability;
Additional eligibility criteria can be found on the County’s website.
What documents will I need to apply?
Those interested in applying will need to gather some documents prior to submitting their applications. Information needed to be uploaded at the time of application will include:
1. Proof of residency (Driver’s License or any other official document evidencing residency)
2. Copy of rent statement or Lease Agreement and/or utility bills showing past due amount.
3. Household income verifications with proof of financial hardship for the previous two months (pay stubs, letter of termination/furlough, unemployment benefits, etc.).
What do landlords need to do to receive funding for their tenants who need help with rent?
You will need to submit a W-9 in order to receive funds.
Is there a requirement that eligible households have been in the current location at the start of the pandemic? No.
Am I eligible for this program if I have already received federal funding for rental assistance? No.
How do I apply?
Guilford CARES ERUA applicants must complete an application and supply the necessary documents. You can apply online (www.guilfordcountync.gov) or print an application and mail it to PO Box 3388, Greensboro, NC 27405.Call 336-641-3000 with questions.
How quickly will I hear back about my application?
Once you apply, you will hear back from a representative within 10 days.
WINSTON-SALEM & FORSYTH CO
There are two programs available in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area: rent/utility assistance and rent/utility assistance. Residents can apply at Forsyth.cc/ERAP or by calling 1-855-836-6776.
RENT/UTILITY
- Eligibility:
- Have been affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic
- Have a household income that is 80% of the area median income or lower
- Are named in a lease, mortgage, or utility account
- Have occupied the subject property in Winston-Salem as their primary residence for at least three months
- At least one month behind on their rent, mortgage, and utilities when they apply
- Assistance may include past due, current, or future assistance payments
- Eligibility:
Households may receive up to 6 months of assistance
- Prioritization:
- Households that are 50% AMI or lower (for a family of 4 that is $33,400)
- Households that have been unemployed for 90 days or more due to COVID-19
- Households with eviction notices and in imminent danger of displacement
- May receive up to 12 months of assistance plus an additional 3 months of additional assistance if funding is available
- Eligibility: