Greensboro gets $7M more to help folks pay back rent and utilities

The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program has helps in every city/county in NC. How to find the help you need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides money to folks who suffered some kind of financial loss due to COVID to help pay their rent and utilities. It's all one pot of money, but in North Carolina, it's divided up between the HOPE Program and local programs.

When you look at the map, the counties in blue are serviced by the HOPE Program, which is run by the state. The counties in grey, including Guilford, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, Wake, Durham, etc, serviced by local programs through the cities and counties.

Taking a closer look at Greensboro’s program:



ERAP money has helped about 1, 082 households in the city limits. That totals to more than $4 million in unpaid rent and utilities. Another 4,926 households are waiting for their application and money to be processed.



While those folks are going through the process, the federal government has allotted an additional $7 million dollars to Greensboro. That is good news for folks who are back on their rent and for those landlords who are waiting to be paid.

No matter where you live, there's a program you can apply for to help to pay rent and utilities. All the payments go directly to the landlord or the utility company.

GREENSBORO

This program is for residents who live within the city limits.

City of Greensboro residents can learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVIDHousingAssistance. You can apply online at https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-GREENSBORONC/Participant.

ERAP assistance can be provided three months at a time, up to 12 months. Applicants will be recertified on a 3-month basis. - The recertification process and requirements are still to be determined. - The household would need to prove that they still meet the income qualifications, are not receiving financial assistance from another program, and that are still experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Income requirements: 80% area median income or less (example: $52,900 for a family of 4).

ERAP program covers rent, rental arrears, utilities, utility arrears.

Utilities include separately stated electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, energy costs (e.g. fuel oil).

Does not include telephone, cable, or internet. Does not include utilities covered by the landlord within the rent; these will be treated as rent.

Utility-only or energy-only applications are eligible for rental households.

Arrears back to March 27, 2020.

An “eligible household” is defined as:Residing in Greensboro city limits;

A renter household that has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI); and

At least one or more individuals living in the household experiences a financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19; and/or

Can demonstrate being at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Prioritization:

Eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed due to COVID-19 for the 90 days prior to application for assistance

Households with income at or below 50% AMI (example: $33,050 for a family of 4)

Utility-only or energy-only applications are eligible.

The tenant or landlord can apply. Assistance goes directly to landlords and utility providers. US citizenship not required for the tenant if the landlord applies for ERAP assistance.

GUILFORD COUNTY

This program is only for residents living in Guilford County, if you live in the city limits of Greensboro, you must apply to Greensboro's program.

Guilford County has received 820 applications so far and spent $1,089,602.02 in assistance.

Call 336-641-3000 or apply online at https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program.

Under the County’s ERAP an “eligible household” is defined as a renter household that has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median and in which at least one or more individuals living in the household: