Greensboro mayor talks about city growth, when migrant children will arrive, leaf removal policy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro has seen lots of growth in the past couple years, but the city also faces problems. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan joined 2 Wants to Know Wednesday to answer some questions.

The city is looking for a private company to take over managing the Greensboro Coliseum and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Right now runs the two facilities itself under Matt Brown, but he plans to retire in the near future.

Candidate companies will submit their bids in October, and city council plans to vote on the issue in November.

Mayor Vaughan and Governor Roy Cooper visited electric vehicle battery plant Soelect yesterday. The pair talked about North Carolina's long path to get a budget signed. Vaughan said the city is looking for money to remediate sites around the city like Lidl and the former Greensboro News & Record building downtown.

Vaughan also said business growth is giving Greensboro a strong outlook for the future. Companies like Marshall USA, ProKidney, and Toyota all have made investments in the city that will bring hundreds of new jobs.

The city revealed a few months ago the former American Hebrew Academy will rename to Piedmont Academy and turn into housing for migrant children. The plan is to have 800 migrant children move into the building.

The children likely won't arrive until next year. Mayor Vaughan said the city expects an update Friday.