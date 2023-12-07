Greensboro mayor discusses city's growth, fighting crime

The Greensboro City Council approved $420,000 in incentives for a HondaJet expansion, and GPD now has 10 take-home patrol cars.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Changes in Greensboro are here, including a new system for take-home police cars and a business announcing its decision to grow in the Gate City, instead of out of state.

To talk about all the happenings and answer questions from the community, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan joined 2 Wants to Know Wednesday evening.

Greensboro Police started a new program that they hope will help fight crime and recruit new employees.

For the first time, officers can take home their cruisers. The first 10 cars were assigned on July 7.

Mayor Vaughan says there will be 40 cars in the take-home program by the end of the year.

City leaders hope the investment in new vehicles will help lower response times and recruit new officers.

"There's a payback in a lot of different ways," said Mayor Vaughan. "It's not only a benefit to the police officer, but also to the city because if there is an emergency they can respond off duty from their homes instead of having to go into their office and transfer all of their stuff."

Honda Jet is adding to its operations at PTI airport in Greensboro.



It was announced Tuesday that the company will start developing and producing a new longer-range version of its light aircraft.

"I think that is a huge seal of approval," said Mayor Vaughan. "It shows that we are business-friendly, that we have got the workforce development."

The company said it'll invest over $55 million and create 280 jobs.

The new positions will pay an average of $88,000 annually, which is $30,000 higher than the county's average. None of the jobs will pay less than $15 dollars an hour.