GREENSBORO, NC:: Toni Williams likes it quiet when she’s sleeping. I mean, no sounds at all, keep the room dark type of quiet. Unfortunately, that’s not what’s been happening lately, “It is too much for me to sleep,” said Williams.

The noise is not coming from neighbors, construction crews or cars driving down the street, it’s coming from the walls or her apartment, “I can hear them crawling, creeping and screeching,” said Williams.

If you haven’t guessed by now there are bats living inside a crawl space of Williams apartment, “I’m terrified,” said Williams.

If it sounds creepy and a bit scary imagine what it was like the first time one flew into her apartment, “My neighbor didn’t believe me then I showed her, she said wow you really do have bats in your apartment,” said Williams.

In fact, she Tells News 2 in the past month four bats have made it into her apartment, “I get of work and come in and they’re just flying around,” said Williams.

The first time one got into her unit Williams says she called the management after hours but was told it was not considered an emergency, so no one was sent out, “I had to pay someone $100 to come out,” said Williams.

The single mom used to live with her young son in the apartment but he’s now staying with his grandmother, “He’s too scared to stay here,” said Williams.

Neighbors tell us the bats are most often scene around 6:30pm and typically fly around the courtyard before crawling into a small space in near the roof of the complex, “They swoop down low too, said Lamech Curant.

Williams says she has complained to management about removing the bats and doesn’t want to pay rent until they’re gone.

News 2 contacted the complex manager who tells us unfortunately there is nothing they can do because bats are protected in North Carolina.

We reached out to the North Carolina Wildlife Commission for more answers, “Bats are an important part of North Carolina wildlife,” said Jessie Birckhead.

Turns out the flying mammals are protected, it’s considered a misdemeanor if you knowingly kill a bat. If you’re thinking the complex could put on an exclusion device that allows the bats to fly out of the attic but not back in you are correct, there is however a problem with that right now. Until August it’s considered birthing season for bats which means there are most likely baby bats that can’t fly yet, “When we install those exclusion devices the adult bat leave looking for food and then are unable to get back in which leaves young bats sitting inside space unable to care for self,” said Birckhead.

The best thing you can do in a situation like this is seal the interior of the home or apartment, so the bats can’t get inside the home. As for the noise there is no simple solution until August when an exclusion device can be placed where the bats enter and exit.

We also checked with city officials about withholding rent in a situation like this and was told it is against the law to withhold rent in North Carolina. You can however file a claim with city and try to recoup some of the money you paid.

If that does not work, you can also take the landlord to court. However, getting the bats to testify on your behalf could be tricky.

On a serious note, bats can carry rabies which is nothing to joke about. If you come across a bat inside your home the best thing to do is call a licensed wildlife expert to assist you.

