Greensboro's curfew: church services, take-out & buying groceries

Yes, you can go to church services at night, but be home before 8 pm!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A lot of NC towns are shutting down this week at 8 pm. It’s the beginning of the curfew time in High Point and Greensboro.

Does that really mean you can't go grocery shopping after 8 pm in Greensboro? Or you can't be at church for service or fellowship after 8 pm? Yes. That's exactly what it means.





According to the City of Greensboro, church should be finished with all activities prior to 8 pm so the congregation can return home by curfew time.



In the city's frequently asked questions are this right here:

“Businesses that generally operate 24 hours a day, such as transportation companies or manufacturing facilities, can remain in operation during the curfew.

Any business that is open to the public must close to the public during the hours of the curfew, but may have employees on-site for cleaning, re-stocking, or other functions.”

So, workers can be there, but no customers should be there.

Here are a few more questions to answer:

Can I travel to and from work? Yes.

Do businesses have to close at 8 pm? No, but again, they can't serve the public.

Can I walk the dog around the neighborhood during curfew? Yes.

And can I get medical treatment if needed? Yes.



Very simply, the Greensboro curfew is from 8 pm to 6 am.

This curfew restricts travel and really commerce in the city limits except for essential businesses or those traveling to work.

When will this curfew be over? When the mayor decides to lift it.

And it's expected to go through this weekend for sure.