Save money and time at the grocery store

Take these steps to minimize the amount of time you have to spend in the store and save some money too.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It can be nervewracking to go to the store these days, especially with our coronavirus cases on the rise. Experts suggest planning ahead so you can spend the least amount of time in there as possible.

Consider plotting a path. Some loyalty club apps let you find items by aisle, so you plan exactly where you're going before you get there.

Also, shop at the quietest times. If you google search your store's location, you'll see a "Plan Your Visit" box. It lays out the busiest and slowest times So you can beat the crowds.