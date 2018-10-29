Thieves going after your credit card is nothing new. But now groups of hackers are targeting major corporations, and are stealing hundreds of thousands of credit card numbers.

The groups call themselves Magecart. Last month they went after British Airways.

When customers purchased their tickets, the hackers also received the payment information. Over 380,000 card payments were compromised, with names, street and email addresses, and credit card numbers being taken by hackers.

Thousands of websites including ticketmaster and various electronic sellers have been victims of Magecart.

Right now, there's not too much that the companies can do to protect themselves or their customers.

The best way to protect yourself is to regularly check your bank and credit card statements. If you notice any unauthorized purchases, call your credit card company immediately.

