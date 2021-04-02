Girl Scouts & Grub Hub: Free contactless cookie delivery

COVID has created all sorts of life changes, including delivery drivers dropping off Girl Scout cookies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Food delivery has become a staple thanks to COVID-19. Contactless delivery is now for fast food and high-end restaurants. Add in Girl Scout cookies!

Through Grub Hub, you can get your Girl Scout cookie craving satisfied through mid-February. Delivery is free, the cookie boxes are $5 apiece. The cookie selection is on the app and the website so you can see them and read the description. You can pre-order for the next day or days in advance. The delivery times vary from day to day depending on your delivery area.



When I used to sell Girl Scout cookies, they were like a buck or two a box. Like most things, the price of a box of cookies has gone up. Some viewers have said they think they're too expensive. But I want you to know the money you spend on cookies amounts to priceless lessons. Hear it from today's Girl Scouts--as I did.

“I've learned to network with other people and make sure I project my voice. I also learned good money management skills,” said Kayla.