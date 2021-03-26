Families financially impacted by COVID-19 can get help paying rent in Guilford County and Greensboro

Applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs are available now

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina may be easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions, and showing signs of revival, but some families still need help keeping a roof over their heads.

Guilford County and the City of Greensboro's Emergency Rental Assistance Programs are now accepting applications for struggling families. There is also utility assistance available.

Approved funds will go directly to landlords and utility assistance will go to utility companies.

Randal Hoover, Division Director of Economic Services with the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services and Caitlin Bowers, the City of Greensboro's Grand Administrator, joined 2 Wants to Know to answer viewer questions about the programs.

Income requirement:

Families eligible must meet the income threshold to qualify. Priority will be given to households with an income at or below 80% the average household income.

Applicants also can't have received any rental assistance from any other federally funded program in order to qualify.

How do I prove I had a financial hardship as a result of COVID-19?

To prove a financial hardship, submit one of the following documents as proof:

Pay stubs or printout from an employer verifying decreased income

A letter of termination from the employer of someone in your household

Documentation from the state Department of Unemployment Insurance showing that someone in your household has been unemployed or furloughed

Documentation showing extensive medical or funeral expenses

What documents do I need to apply?

Tenants need to be able to prove their area of residency. Greensboro residents can only apply for Greensboro assistance, and Guilford County residents must live outside of the city to apply.

Needed documents:

A driver's license or other official document showing proof of residency

A copy of a rent statement or leasing agreement and/or utility bills showing amount due

Household income verification for the previous two months. This can be a pay stub, letter of termination or furlough, or document showing someone qualifies for unemployment.