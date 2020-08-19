Day 3. What are your questions & concerns about going back to school?

Guilford County Schools leaders will be answering your questions today.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents posted the first day of school pictures and lots of smiling faces and even their DIY classrooms. But a lot of those smiles turned to frustration when two statewide glitches within the first three days of school stopped remote learning. While it wasn’t any school district’s fault, it is still an issue for them to navigate.

For 45 minutes TODAY, we’re giving you access to Guilford County Schools leaders. TEXT your questions 336-379-5775. Guilford County Schools Dr. Whitney Oakley, Chief Academic Officer, Mrs. Angie Henry, Chief Operations Officer, and Dr. Jamie King, Assistant Superintendent, Teaching and Learning & Professional Development will join WFMY for the 2WTK newscast and answer your questions.

FREE MEALS PROVIDED BY GCS:

The district will continue to provide free meals to students through August 31st. The district is currently working on plans to extend meals into the fall and is encouraging all families to fill out a meal benefits application.



Four more schools have been added to the list of sites serving meals:

Foust, McNair, and Guilford Elementary schools as well as Gateway Education Center. The meals at these centers and 45 other school sites are from 11 am to Noon.

There are 65 neighborhood food locations serving from 11 to 1 pm.

VIRTUAL SCHOOL REGISTRATION/UNREGISTRATION

Several parents have said they were having trouble either registering for Virtual School or un-registering. We will take that question to school leaders.