Guns found in Triad schools is a growing trend

Compared to the 2018-2019 school year, five guns found in one month in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is a jump.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Digging in 2 guns found in schools, we tracked down some numbers giving more context of how often this happens. It's proof the problem is growing. Every year, school districts report the stats to state lawmakers. We went back to the 2018-2019 school year since last year was so strange with coronavirus.

Over the whole year and across the whole state, there were 124 reports of possession of a firearm or powerful explosive.

Thirteen of those were from Guilford County Schools, and 13 were in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

When you do the math on that, it underscores how much things have changed in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. That works out to a little more than one a month found in the district in the 2018-2019 school year. But just in the past month, there have been five guns found on campus in this school system.

Across the Triad here are other districts where firearms or powerful explosives were found:

Alamance 5

Alleghany 1

Davidson County 3

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County 13

Guilford County 13

Randolph County 1