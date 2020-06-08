We're in Phase 2, so why are some gyms and bars open?

WFMY News 2 asked the governor what is being done to enforce this?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Phase 2 means bars and gyms aren't open. But I’ve seen it, you've seen it. There are bars and gyms that are indeed open. Why isn't more being done about it? WFMY News 2 took that question to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper right after he announced we would stay in Phase 2.

“Is there anything more you plan to do to crack down on business that are finding loopholes to remain open such as bars and gyms”, asked WFMY News 2’s Itinease McMiller.

The Governor answered, “We are continuing to review enforcement policy. The way the law is written, a lot of that rests with local law enforcement, however, we have been able to use our ABC laws when bars are involved.”

As the Governor continues to review policies, the only thing that can be done is to call the non-emergency line for local law enforcement and report the business. Of course, just like when police pull you over for speeding, law enforcement has discretion on what to do. They can give a ticket or just a warning.