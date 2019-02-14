GREENSBORO, N.C. — Valentine's Day may have you in the mood to look for love. But if you're heading to a dating website, you need to know a few things so that you don't end up on a date with a hacker.

RELATED: Winston-Salem Hacker Charged With Making False Bomb Threats To Schools In the US and UK

Consumer Reports has a specific warning about OkCupid.com. Researchers found major security flaws in the Android version of the site's app. The flaw let hackers send fake links via the app. Once you clicked it, they'd ask you for your password and email address.

RELATED: Consumer Group Accuses Facebook Of Using Children to Rack Up Online Bills

That flaw has been fixed and that's why it's important to keep all your apps updated. Another safeguard, multifactor authentication. When it's used, you have to provide both your password and an additional code sent from the site to either your phone or your email to add an extra layer of security. Use it on any site you can.

And finally, don't overshare. hackers and scammers comb through the data on your profile for clues to your passwords. Remember, a little mystery helps make you attractive.