GREENSBORO, N.C. — At the time this is written, we're exactly two weeks away from Halloween. And there's a new study that shows what America's favorite Halloween candy is.



Monmouth University polled 1,161 adults to find out the number one candy. Reese's peanut butter cups got the number one spot with 35% of the vote.



Snickers came in second place at 19% and M&Ms rounded up the top 3 at 11%.

But your favorite candy may depend on where you're from.

People from the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest tended to select Reese's as their favorite.



But those from the West Coast and Southwest tended to pick snickers as their favorite.

RELATED: Candy corn wasn't always called candy corn

RELATED: Facebook post encourages blue Halloween buckets to raise autism awareness

RELATED: Here are the most-searched superhero, villain Halloween costumes of 2019