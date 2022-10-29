Halloween candy in 100 calories: Trick or Treat?

It's no trick, if you want to make sure there's portion control with your Halloween candy, here's the way to enjoy your treats.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Don't get tricked by all the Halloween treats! To stay within 100 calories, you have to know how much of the treats you can have. Consumer Reports sends out a list every year to help you with portion control. Here are my top highlights:

Kit Kat: A snack-size package and half of another

Starburst: You can chew on five of them

Candy Corn: Snack on 13.6 kernels

While Consumer Reports doesn’t list every candy out there, they have a good mix of chocolate, gummy and other candies.

Keep in mind, any of the chocolates are the snack size or fun size. Too often we think the snack size or fun size options are so small, we can eat multiple of them before we get to the amount of a regular-sized candy bar or bag of candies.



3 Musketeers: One and a half



Hershey's miniatures: 2 minis and 1/3 of another



Jolly Ranchers: 4.3 candies



Regular M&M's: You can make these last a while, you have 22.8 (might as well just eat all 23, right?)



Peeps Pumpkins: 2 full pumpkins and the stem of a third.

Does the list help you choose one candy over another? Consumer Reports remind trick-or-treaters that 100 calories add two to five spoons of sugar into your diet. Think about that. You wouldn't even dream of eating two to five spoonfuls of sugar at a sitting, but that is what those 100-calorie portions can add to your diet.