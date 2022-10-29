Halloween candy in 100 calories: Trick or Treat?

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Don't get tricked by all the Halloween treats! To stay within 100 calories, you have to know how much of the treats you can have. Consumer Reports sends out a list every year to help you with portion control. Here are my top highlights:
Kit Kat: A snack-size package and half of another
Starburst: You can chew on five of them
Candy Corn: Snack on 13.6 kernels
While Consumer Reports doesn’t list every candy out there, they have a good mix of chocolate, gummy and other candies.
Keep in mind, any of the chocolates are the snack size or fun size. Too often we think the snack size or fun size options are so small, we can eat multiple of them before we get to the amount of a regular-sized candy bar or bag of candies.
3 Musketeers: One and a half
Hershey's miniatures: 2 minis and 1/3 of another
Jolly Ranchers: 4.3 candies
Regular M&M's: You can make these last a while, you have 22.8 (might as well just eat all 23, right?)
Peeps Pumpkins: 2 full pumpkins and the stem of a third.
Does the list help you choose one candy over another? Consumer Reports remind trick-or-treaters that 100 calories add two to five spoons of sugar into your diet. Think about that. You wouldn't even dream of eating two to five spoonfuls of sugar at a sitting, but that is what those 100-calorie portions can add to your diet.
Consumer Reports health editors say, if you're going to indulge in Halloween treats, make sure you limit your other sugar consumption.