Halloween Weekend: What night will kids trick-or-treat?

In Greensboro, the City made it clear, neighborhoods and communities take the lead on trick-or-treat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What day is Halloween? It seems like a simple question, right? Everyone knows it's October 31, but what they really mean is, what day is trick or treat? When will the kids be going out and when will people be handing out candy?

HALLOWEEN EVENTS IN THE TRIAD



Halloween 2022 falls on a Monday, a school night.

A lot of people are thinking kids should get the weekend on Friday or Saturday to get dressed up and sugared up. What does the city say about trick-or-treating? Nothing.

The City of Greensboro put a message on social media.

It says: Reminder, the City of Greensboro does not regulate the day or time residents may go trick-or-treating. This is up to neighborhoods and communities.

2 Wants To Know checked the social media pages of counties and cities in our area and didn't find any that had a rule about when trick-or-treating was being done city or county-wide.



What 2 Wants To Know did see, was neighborhoods making their own rules.



Our own Tracey McCain is the social committee chair for her neighborhood. After some back and forth between Saturday and Halloween night, it looks like Halloween night wins out for them, along with the time from 5 pm to 9 pm.

So, your best bet is to check with your neighbors. If you're not participating or don't want to be bothered by costumed kids on another night besides Halloween, I suggest you turn your porch light off.