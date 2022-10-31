Halloween: The best way to use your doorbell camera

Of course security is one thing, but SimpliSafe clients say they use it to check when it's time to refill the candy bowl.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Will you fill up the bowl once and hope no ghoulish trick-or-treater takes it all at once? SimpliSafe, a security company that offers doorbell cameras surveyed a thousand of their clients.



47% said they don't completely trust kids to take the one piece of candy



46% stated they would use the home security system to protect their car on Halloween night

62% said they use the doorbell to know when they need to refill the candy bowl

“They do use their video doorbell on Halloween for other things, knowing when to greet them at the door or just viewing the costumes going by without getting off their couch,” said Kaitlin Bonner of SimpliSafe.

The doorbell camera helps you to participate, without really participating.

"We have family members that sneak up on each other, cute kids in costumes, kids peaking into the camera," said Bonner.

Doorbell cams have long caught people doing funny things, and they have been evidence in solving crimes too. But even with the doorbell cams giving folks a look at what is happening outside, a lot of folks say Halloween makes them a bit nervous.

“Nearly half of the parents say they feel unsettled heading into the holiday in terms of break-ins and vandalism and they typically have someone stay home while the rest of the family trick or treats,” said Bonner.

GOT A CANDY CAM VIDEO FROM HALLOWEEN?