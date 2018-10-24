GREENSBORO, N.C. - "We vote to make a difference and then it's like did it work, did it even count?" Sheyla Blackwell is asking after her recent experienece at the polls. She and her mom Vikki went to vote at the Craft Recreation Center on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro.

"When I reviewed everything, it had changed all my votes," Vikki said. "I am sixty-two years old and as long as I voted, I never felt like my vote didn't count. But that day I did."

Sheyla says two of her choices flipped also.

"How many people did it happen to before me?" she asked.

The Guilford County Elections Board says the family is part of four "credible complaints" they've gotten about voting machines. Four out of more than 30,000 people who have voted so far. Staff can't say for sure if it was human error or a problem with the machine's touch screen.

"This is a system that is set up and used by human beings," said Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt. "Just watch what you do, which will give you the confidence which will give us the confidence in this process."

And Sheyla agrees.

"Go back a couple of times and check it. And as soon as you have a problem, don't do like we did and just think oh I made a mistake," she said. "Go tell someone to come over and look."

