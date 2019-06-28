GREENSBORO, N.C. — Scammers are now posing as the US Marshals to try and get your hard earned cash. The US Marshals issued a warning after several reports of people getting calls from what looks like law enforcement, but it's not. Scammers are using new technology to pose as the department and are demanding you pay them, otherwise, face arrest.

The scammers ask for you to buy pre-paid debit cards or gift cards and to give them the numbers for the cards as a way to pay them off. This is a clear sign that this is a scam.

The US Marshals say "The U.S. Marshals would never ask for a credit/debit or gift card number or banking routing numbers or ask for funds to be wired for any purpose,” according to US Marshal Steven L. Gladden, “If the caller is urging you to provide this type of information or any other personal or financial information, hang up and report the call to the FBI and the FTC. You can even report to both agencies anonymously.”

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to your local FBI office and to the FTC.

