GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biking is a lot of fun this time of year. You've hopefully got your bike. You might even have biking gear. But you need to check your helmet because it might've failed safety tests.



Consumer Reports did the testing and found some surprising results. The tests included impact absorption to see how they hold up in a crash. Testers put the helmets on a simulated a human head and dropped it about 6 feet onto a steel anvil at about 14 miles an hour. It's then done on each side.

The Morpher flat folding helmet failed side-impact testing, meaning the helmet could be less effective if you hit the side of your head. The company's CEO called the findings "hugely worrying."

For the youngsters, the Woom kids' helmet failed rear-impact absorption testing. The company said it stopped sales of all bike helmets in the U.S. and Canada.

Bontrager Ballista MIPS had a different problem. It failed the retention system strength test, showing how well it stays on your head in an accident.

A company spokesperson said they weren't able to replicate consumer reports results and disagrees with the findings.

If you have one of these helmets, don't throw it out yet. Consumer Reports suggest replacing it. And keep in mind, even one of these helmets is still better than not wearing one at all.



