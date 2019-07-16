GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know what it's like to see a hurricane approaching. It's not a good feeling and you don't have much time to prepare.



We're not dealing with any threats right now, but there's always a chance we will. That's why you've gotta have a plan before it's even in the forecast.

RELATED: 2 Triad Families Use Phone Tracking Apps to Find Loved Ones in Car Wrecks

It starts with the right gear. Obviously, your phone will be necessary. But you might need to keep the kids entertained with a laptop or tablet. It'll also help with booking hotel rooms or making money transfers.

Those devices are no good if they're not charged. You'll need portable chargers, even spare batteries. Add them to what we call "go bags" in the news business.

RELATED: Don't Ruin Your Vacation: Prepare For A Medical Emergency

It's a bag that's packed and ready to go in case of an emergency - or in our case, breaking news.



Car chargers are also important. And a power strip to charge multiple devices can go a long way.

Add some Ziploc bags to keep your devices dry. And don't forget our app. You'll be up-to-date on any weather alerts and news stories as they happen.

RELATED: Smell Gas? What to Do If You Detect a Gas Leak in Your Home