GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you have the sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head fever thing, You usually have two questions:

What is it?

What will help me get rid of it?

The CDC made up a chart, it lists conditions, cause (bacteria, bacteria or virus or virus), and whether antibiotics are needed.



For example: strep throat is bacteria and yes, is treated with antibiotics.

But a sinus infection, while it could be bacteria or a virus, the need for antibiotics is a maybe. When it comes to the common cold, sore throat and flu, they're all caused by a virus and antibiotics are not needed.

Now, there's plenty of folks who think while the experts say antibiotics aren't needed, what would be the harm if you give them to me anyway?

The answer is tied to numbers of infections and deaths due to antibiotic resistance illnesses. There have been 3-million infections and 48-thousand deaths.

The more often you take the drugs, the more chance there is the next time you get sick-- the bacteria will be stronger than what the antibiotics can handle. Or that superbugs will develop.