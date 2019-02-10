GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's do the math: For every 100,000 people, 125 will get breast cancer in the United States compared to 94 in Puerto Rico.

What is making the difference? It could be a condiment used in Puerto Rican cooking. My grandmother uses it daily. It's called Sofrito. It’s a mix of onions, garlic, peppers that is made into a think sauce that is stirred into soups, stews and beans.



A new study in Nutrition and Cancer found onions and garlic may protect against breast cancer. The researchers from the University of Buffalo looked at women in Puerto Rico because they have lower breast cancer rates and because Sofrito is used so often.



Once they looked at the numbers, the researchers found subjects who ate Sofrito at least once a day decreased the risk of developing breast cancer by 67%. While the study suggests a connection, scientists say more work needs to be done to know why garlic and onions lower your risk.

Sofrito isn’t spicy, it’s just tasty! You can make your own Sofrito and put it in soups, beans. I put a recipe on my Facebook page for you. But you can also buy it in the store. The Goya products are usually all together in one spot. You can get Sofrito in a jar or fresh in the frozen section.

