You have 24 hours left! Enroll in health care by December 15 or go without coverage for all of 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The hours are ticking down. Enrollment for health care through the ACA ends December 15. In fact, the deadline day is usually the busiest day for the Healthcare.gov site. You won't be alone if you wait until the last day to make your decisions.

Common misconception? There isn't a plan for you. The best way to know what fits you and your family best is to ask questions. There is a free helpline at 1-800-318-2596. Another way to get help is to call an independent insurance agent. Talking with an agent is free as well. In fact, you don't pay the agent for coverage. Their job is to look at the plans and help you figure out what is best for you. 2WTK has had several independent agents answer text questions from folks about coverage including Chris Alvarez, Licensed Insurance Agent for All Insurance For You, and Christopher Cook from Alliance Insurance Services.