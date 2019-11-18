I got two words for you: Roller. Coaster. But here's the question, Does the weather ride cause you to get the sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching stuffy head fever thing Nyquil talks about?

First, plummeting temperatures do not give you an illness, because at the end of the day, getting sick requires you to come in contact with bacteria or viruses. Experts do say a sudden change can make you feel a little bit under the weather but doesn't directly cause illness.



But what it can do is weaken your immune system during a time of the year when colds and the flu are running rampant. And people with asthma can struggle when big temperature changes hit.

The best advice is, you guessed it, wash your hands. And dress appropriately for the weather.