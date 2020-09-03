If you're sick, stay home. It’s that simple. Chances are, you can talk to a doctor by phone, without ever going into an office or urgent care.



Consumer Reports looked at a couple of different ways for you to get healthcare at home.



Your regular doctor. Even if your doctor doesn't have a telemedicine video tool-- many doctors can and do communicate by email and phone. It's worth calling first.

Your health insurance may have a telemedicine tool. Nearly 9 out of 10 employers with 500 or more workers have a phone number and an app you can use. You may not have taken the time to sign-up, but now is a good opportunity. These doctors can diagnose and prescribe medications 24-7.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.