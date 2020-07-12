There's no list! COVID cases at businesses aren't tracked by health departments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Business A, Business B, and Business C. Let’s say they've all had COVID cases but only Business C closed down and made their cleaning plans public. Are the other businesses not doing what they should?
“I ask them what their steps are. When are you cleaning, who is doing the cleaning, what are you using? So that starts first typically it's the decision of business, if they only have a couple of cases, whether they do the 24 hours and clean or if they are going to shut down.” Says Patty Cox, Guilford County Environmental Health Manager.
So now the question, how many businesses have called in asking for COVID recommendations and help? The answer: We don't keep a list.
“Businesses and different entities are not by law required to report. There is a list in our General Statute 138, specifically mentions who needs to report and that is doctor's offices, schools, daycares, they are mandated to report, however, businesses are not, “ said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County Public Health Director.
2WTK got in touch with the state as well, and they said:
Local health departments are not required to create a database for calls received from businesses voluntarily reporting COVID cases.