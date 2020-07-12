There's no list! COVID cases at businesses aren't tracked by health departments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Business A, Business B, and Business C. Let’s say they've all had COVID cases but only Business C closed down and made their cleaning plans public. Are the other businesses not doing what they should?



“I ask them what their steps are. When are you cleaning, who is doing the cleaning, what are you using? So that starts first typically it's the decision of business, if they only have a couple of cases, whether they do the 24 hours and clean or if they are going to shut down.” Says Patty Cox, Guilford County Environmental Health Manager.